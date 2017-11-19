K3M can be expanded to Asean countries

PATTAYA: The use of the mobile application K3M, which has succeeded in safeguarding maritime security in Malaysia, can be expanded to the Asean countries, said Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin, today.

He said the application could also be used for the conservation of marine life as it facilitated the lodging of reports and action to combat any form of activities that could affect marine life.

"I had given a briefing on the use of the K3M mobile application (during the meeting) because of the system's potential to be expanded to the Asean countries," he told Bernama after the 11th Asean Navy Chiefs' Meeting here.

K3M, which stands for awareness (kesedaran), safety (keselamatan) and community (komuniti), was launched in a bid to increase safety at sea for the community by shortening the response time from the authorities, such as the Navy and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said until now, 2,607 members of the maritime community in Malaysia had joined in the K3M application.

The Asean Navy Chiefs' Meeting was held in conjunction with the International Fleet Review 2017 (IFR) event here to commemorate Asean's 50th anniversary. It involved the participation of 26 naval vessels from 19 countries.

Eighteen navy chiefs and representatives from 22 countries participated in the IFR 2017, which was launched by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also Defence Minister.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said besides briefing participants at the meeting on K3M, he also briefed them on the Malaysian government's 1Malaysia Biodiversity Enforcement Operation Network (1MBEON) to preserve marine biodiversity in the country.

1MBEON is a joint effort between the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and the RMN, as well as other maritime enforcement agencies in the country, to preserve marine treasures from criminal activities, such as illegal fishing. — Bernama