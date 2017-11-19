Klang Third Bridge named after son of first state ruler

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (L) and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, are photographed at the 'Klang Third Bridge' that has been named as Jambatan Raja Muda Nala, on Nov 19, 2017. — Sunpix by Zulfadhli Zaki

The 'Klang Third Bridge', which has was renamed Jambatan Raja Muda Nala, by The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on Nov 19, 2017. — Bernama

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today officiated the "Klang Third Bridge", while also announcing that it would be named after the son of the first state ruler.

The bridge, which was completed and opened to the public in June, was previously known simply as the Klang Third Bridge.

However, during the officiating ceremony, the Sultan revealed the bridge's official name, Jambatan Raja Muda Nala, who is one of the children of Sultan Sallehuddin Shah (the first Sultan of Selangor).

It is understood that the name was handpicked by the current ruler himself.

Raja Nala was appointed the Raja Muda Selangor in the early 1780s, and was killed in a war while helping the Aceh fight off rebellious villagers.

Among others present for the launch were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his wife Datin Seri Shamsidar Taharin.

The bridge, which cost RM250 million, is 2.5km long and connects Teluk Pulai and Sungai Bertek with Tanjung Syawal, crossing over the Klang River.

Construction of the Jambatan Raja Muda Nala began on July 17, 2014 and was completed on June 15 this year, with Cergas Murni Sdn Bhd as the contractor of the project.

Azmin, in his speech, pointed that the project was fully funded by the state government without any form of loans from any local or foreign financial institutions.

"This is a quality development by the state government with the rakyat's safety and wellbeing in mind, as well as to guarantee conservation of the environment and forests, and cultivating green technology," he said, here, today.

Azmin said the bridge would also help reduce traffic along the area and that developments like this could help attract investors to Selangor.