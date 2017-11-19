Labuan Airport reopened for flights at 6am today

LABUAN: The Labuan Airport, which was temporarily closed at 2pm on Saturday, due to the emergency belly landing of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C130 Hercules transport aircraft, was reopened at 6am this morning.

Labuan Airport manager Ahmad Fikri Samsuddin said the airport received the first aircraft from Kota Kinabalu at 7.30am and commenced its departure at 11am from Labuan to Kuala Lumpur.

"The flight from Labuan to Kuala Lumpur that was cancelled on Saturday afternoon was rescheduled this morning and followed by other flights to Miri, Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu," he told Bernama today.

The airport was closed for clearance and cleaning works on the runway after the RMAF aircraft made an emergency landing at 5.15pm yesterday after experiencing technical glitches on its starboard main landing gear.

The aircraft departed at about 11am today but had landing gear problems, forcing it to circle in the air for six hours around Labuan island to sort out the technical process.

At least 11 flights from Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur and Miri, Sarawak to Labuan were cancelled on Saturday due to the emegency landing. — Bernama