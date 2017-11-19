Ministry in the process of upgrading military assets: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the process of upgrading national military assets, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussien (pix).

He said, this was to ensure that all assets meet internationally set standards and explained that it was not elaborated in the 2018 Budget.

"This was not thoroughly explained during the recent Budget 2018 tabulation but it is is part of the Budget because these upgrades ensure they (the assets) would fulfill the international requirements.

"Those who are outside the military force might think that the ministry does not do anything, but it is impossible for the military assets to be used safely without the support of the defence ministry," Hishammudin said, at a press conference after the Ummah Agenda Empowerment Convention 3.0, at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) today.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said it is not fair to ask the ministry to cease its operations due to one incident.

Last week a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C130 Hercules transport aircraft made a belly landing at the Labuan airport on Saturday after it experienced a landing gear fault.

All crews and pilots were unhurt after the aircraft made the emergency landing at 5.15pm after circling for six hours to burn off fuel.

"I don't want to focus on the Charlie aircraft because the upgrade on our Nuri choppers, Hawk jet fighters and our Submarine is also ongoing.

"One or two incidences happen and it is unvaoidable, but the proper planning that's been made by the ministry ensures the safety of the defence personnel," he said.

On June this year, two RMAF airmen flying a Hawk 108 fighter jet were killed in a crash 51km from its air base in Kuantan.

The two, identified as Major Mohd Hasri Zahari, 31, and Major Yazmi Mohamed Yusof, 39, were found 20m apart from each other near Kampung Chukai in Kemaman, Terengganu.

This raised questions on whether the military assets are fit for operations.