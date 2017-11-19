- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Mugabe must resign or be impeached: Ruling party
Posted on 19 November 2017 - 09:44pm
Last updated on 19 November 2017 - 10:33pm
Last updated on 19 November 2017 - 10:33pm
HARARE: Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party said on Sunday that Robert Mugabe must resign as the country's president or face impeachment, as it also resolved to expel his wife Grace.
A party meeting in Harare agreed that "Mugabe resign forthwith from his position as president of Zimbabwe" by midday Monday or face impeachment proceedings.
Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo added that "Grace is on the list of people to be expelled from the party".
Mugabe's grip on power was broken last week when the military took over, angered at his wife Grace's emergence as the leading candidate to succeed the 93-year-old president.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of overjoyed demonstrators flooded the streets of Zimbabwe in peaceful celebrations marking the apparent end of his long and authoritarian rule. — AFP