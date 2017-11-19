NBOS, an effective management strategy for Malaysia: Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today said the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) has been an effective management strategy and probably the best concept of its kind in the world.

He said through NBOS, various programmes and initiatives could be carried out based on three elements of high impact, low cost of organising as well as quick implementation.

"There are no other programmes as good as NBOS in the world. We are very grateful and impressed with various new initiatives implemented through NBOS," said Ahmad Zahid who is also Bagan Datuk MP when speaking at the Fiesta NBOS Sayang Malaysia at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hutan Melintang here.

The programme which enters phase two was organised by the National Strategic Unit under the Finance Ministry with the cooperation of the Tourism and Culture Ministry.

The Deputy Prime Minister said NBOS could play an important role in developing the new district of Bagan Datuk which was declared as the 12th district in Perak, in January 2017.

"The three elements which are assimilated in NBOS could lead us to become a developed nation if we implement all policy programmes planned promptly and at a low cost.

Apart from that, Ahmad Zahid also called on the people to think out of the box and look at transformation positively.

"Some view every transformation cynically as they have negative perception and belittle every new changes. People should look at changes made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak positively as they are for the benefit of the people," he said. — Bernama