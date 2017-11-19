New Tucson variant with premium, convenient features

HYUNDAI Sime Darby Motors has introduced the new Premium 4WD Tucson variant, offering premium comfort levels and even more convenient features.

The new 2.0 MPi Premium 4WD variant shares the same powertrain as the 2.0L MPi Elegance, which is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0 MPi petrol engine is capable of a maximum 153hp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm at 4,000rpm. However, this new variant is mated with a 4WD-system that delivers 100% of torque to the front wheels during normal road driving and up to 40% to the rear wheels, automatically, depending on road conditions. A manually-selected “Lock Mode” splits torque 50/50% to enhance stability for off-road and low speed. The Traction Control that comes with the system, also efficiently transfers torque to the wheels while maximising grip during cornering.

New premium convenient features that are offered in this variant include twin LED positioning headlamps with static bending light, dual zone fully automatic air-conditioning and a panoramic sunroof and a roof rack for loading flexibility. This variant is also fully equipped with six airbags, 6:4 rear seat folding and reclining seat function (also applicable to the 1.6 Turbo GDi and the R 2.0 CDRi variants).

“We hope to increase the market appetite for the Tucson by offering three powertrain options that cater to the different preferences of car owners. With the introduction of these new variants, we believe we have covered all aspects required of an SUV and we are confident SUV enthusiasts will find the Tucson ideal in every way,” said Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors managing director, Lau Yit Mun.

The Tucson is now offered in four variants: 2.0 MPi Elegance, at RM126,188, 1.6 Turbo GDi at RM145,688, 2.0 CDRi at RM155,788 and 2.0 MPi Premium 4WD at RM159,888. All prices are on-the-road, GST inclusive and excluding insurance.

All Tucson variants are entitled to 50,000km free service with three years validity.

“The Tucson is one of the safest vehicles in its segment and has received the maximum five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It benefits from a solid body structure featuring 51% of ultra-high strength steel for improved torsional rigidity and impact resistance, and a host of innovative, passive and active safety features. As with all Hyundai models, the Tucson also features a state-of-the-art safety system that offers optimal driving stability. These include the Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system, Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC) and the Electric Parking Brake (EPB),” said the company.

“The Tucson has received numerous car awards, safety ratings awards, as well as the iF Design Award which recognises the bold and distinctive design of the Tucson. The bold and athletic presence is evident with the refined, flowing surfaces, bold proportions, sharp lines and the brand’s signature hexagonal grille. The front of the new Tucson is dominated by the hexagonal grille, which connects to the LED headlamps to create a distinctive identity. The A-pillar positioning and the directional shape of the wheel arches accentuate the car's dynamic appearance, even while on standstill. Inside, high-quality materials are introduced across the cabin surfaces, creating a refined cabin ambience. The new horizontal layout of the centre console reflects the car’s elegance while increasing the feeling of roominess.

“HSDM offers a five-year or 300,000km (whichever comes first) warranty on all its new passenger vehicles. A 24-hour road assist service is now available for new and existing Hyundai vehicles.”