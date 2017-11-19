'One stop recycling collection centre' to be built in USIM

NILAI: A 'One Stop Recycling Collection Centre' will be built at Universiti Islam Malaysia (USIM) through the Recycle@USIM programme, in an effort to cultivate a culture of environmental sustainability.

Built in collaboration with Coca Cola Malaysia, which has financed RM50,00 for this purpose, the centre is expected to be utilised by the campus community and the locals to carry out such activities.

The launch of the Recycle@USIM programme was graced by Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz, who is also USIM pro chancellor here today, in conjunction with the opening of the USIM Convention Fest 2017.

USIM vice chancellor Prof Dr Musa Ahmad said USIM was among the selected universities to conduct the programme, as it had carried out several similar activities previously aimed at nurturing the 3R recycling culture with the communities in the vicinity of USIM and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. — Bernama