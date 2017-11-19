Redevelopment of Port Dickson can create high income jobs: MIC

SEREMBAN: The redevelopment of Port Dickson as a new vibrant populated city, would ensure that youths and locals are employed in high-income generating sectors.

National MIC deputy youth leader R. Thinalan said the reclamation project towards ensuring the availability of high income jobs, is a welcomed move for the people of Port Dickson and Negeri Sembilan.

"The move by the state government of Negeri Sembilan to reclaim land in Port Dickson for purposes of development is one that is welcomed and should be applauded.

"For the people of Port Dickson, one does not need to migrate or head to other cities to seek employment with high salaries. With lower cost of living outside the Klang Valley, it would be a wise move to retain local talent to contribute in developing Port Dickson further," he said in a statement here today.

He said as we all know, and as with many coastal towns, Port Dickson only thrives on weekends and this has to change.

"There also seems to be migration out of Port Dickson to Kuala Lumpur and other cities for many youths. Thus, the Malaysian Vision Valley (MVV) initiative would ensure that youths and locals of Port Dickson are employed in sectors that would generate high income.

"As such, the state has seen unprecedented development forging ahead with visionary approach to complement greater Klang Valley plans under the guidance of the Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan," he said.

He suggested that the federal and state governments visualise reinstating Port Dickson as a health and wellness destination with tax incentives and additional budgets from Tourism Malaysia.

"This is to position Port Dickson as a must visit tourist destination within Malaysia, on par with our east coast resorts in Terengganu, Kelantan and Borneo.

That being said, time has come for the people of Port Dickson to re-evaluate the performance of the incumbent representatives of Pakatan Harapan in Port Dickson since 2008, he said.

"Development in Port Dickson has been rather stagnant and at a snail's pace. It surely needs a dynamic and formidable leadership to undertake bold approaches to overcome the current socio economic challenges.

"We don't need representatives who showcase their VIP status to go around, only cutting ribbons. We need representatives who can provide professionalism to enhance implementation and work together with the state government as what our Mentri Besar had exemplified always," he said.

On Wednesday, the state obtained an approval, allowing it to reclaim up to 3,200 ha off Lukut.

Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan had stated that the reclamation was intended to build more dwellings and to create tourism products. — Bernama