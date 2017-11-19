Sekolah Sains Shah in Pekan receives RM1.9m from Prime Minister

PEKAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak handed a contribution of RM1.9 million to Sekolah Sains Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah (SHAH) here today.

Najib who arrived at the school at 9.50am also spent the time to visit the condition of the school before presenting the contribution to the school headmaster Adnan A. Aziz, before joining students from the school for breakfast.

When met later, Adnan said the contribution would be used to restore buildings, facilities, and hostels of the school which has 583 students from Form One to Five.

"The school was built in 1989 ... so it is time for us to repair the facilities as we would be hosting the 45th National Fully Residential Schools Excellence Day in the middle of next year.

Priority will be given to repair the school hall as it would be used on that day apart from the hostel for the comfort of students," he told reporters when met here today.

Adnan said apart from that, the school which is a high-performance school also needed to address sedimentation as the school was built on a former swamp as well as repairing electrical wiring.

He said the school also received a contribution from SHAH Pekan Alumni which was presented by its chairman Datuk Remie Arman Musa. – Bernama