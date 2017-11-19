Six temples chosen to become Transformation Centres

SUNGAI PETANI: A total of six temples in six states will be converted into Transformation Centres, which will serve as consolidation and activity centres for local Hindus.

MIC Central Working Committee member and deputy Education minister, Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the temples involved were in Kuala Selangor, Selangor; Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur; Kuala Kangsar, Perak; Masai, Johor; Jalan Baru, Prai, Penang; and Sungai Petani, Kedah.

"The six temples will be the first in the pilot programme to make the house of worship a Transformation Centre and in addition to serving as a place of worship, we want to make the temple a meeting place for the Hindu community.

"An allocation of RM1.5 million has been distributed to the six temples (RM250,000 per temple) to carry out various activities for the local community," he told reporters after officiating at the launch of the temple as a Transformation Centre at Sri Ruthra Veera Muthu Maha Mariamman Dewasthanam Temple in Taman Tuanku Haminah near here, today.

Kamalanathan, who is also Member of Parliament for Hulu Selangor, said the project, if successful, would be extended to other locations, to benefit more Hindu communities in the country.

"There are 2,500 temples nationwide and we are confident that once this pilot project is successful, it can be extended to over 1,000 other temples," he added. — Bernama