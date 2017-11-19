Social balance between parents and children needed: Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The family institution should be empowered in an effort to create a social balance between parents and children, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said social problems, including cases of bullying and baby dumping, among youths and children in the country had become a concern among all quarters.

"The family institution should be strengthened and empowered so that children do not become wild when they are out of their house. We do no want parents to be very busy with their jobs to an extent their children's needs are neglected," he said.

He said this when opening a seminar on Child Safety in conjunction with the "Negaraku_Keluarga Bahagia_KPWKM" programme organised by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development in Sungai Sumun, here today.

The seminar, among others, is aimed at educating and enhancing awareness among the public on safety and violence among children, as well as on bullying.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded parents and schools to report to the police on incidences of bullying involving their children or students.

Citing statistics by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), he said, a total of 2,322 cases of bullying were reported since 2012 until June this year.

"That is the number that was reported. What about cases of bullying that were not reported. Put aside the embarrassment, of protecting (family or school) name or image, if your child or student is bullied, report to the police so that action can be taken.

"Hiding it will not solve the problem," he said, adding that it would be pointless for Malaysia to be a developed country if crime among children was widespread and could not be contained.

Earlier, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the ministry would always organise seminars on child safety to enhance public awareness on the matter.

"Through a seminar like this, we are also able to find out problems on social issues among children, analyse and find ways to address them," she said. — Bernama