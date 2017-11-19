Sultan of Selangor opens Klang Third Bridge

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today officially opened the Klang Third Bridge which was built at a cost of RM199 million and named it Jambatan Raja Muda Nala (Raja Muda Nala Bridge), here today.

The first two bridges in Klang are known as Jambatan Kota and Jambatan Tengku Kelana.

Raja Muda Nala was the eldest son of the first Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sallehuddin Shah.

Sultan Sharafuddin was accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The construction of the 2.5km bridge which started in July 2014 was completed in June this year and starts from the Sungai Udang interchange to Tanjung Syawal.

The opening of the bridge is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Klang by 20% and ease the load on the other two bridges.

The bridge connects the northern and southern parts of Klang through Jalan Goh Hock Huat and Jalan Sungai Bertih respectively and aimed to facilitate traffic between Klang north (Kapar, Meru, Federal Highway, NKVE) and Klang south (Port Klang, Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Bandar Botanic, KESAS, SKVE), hence re-routing the traffic from entering the Klang town centre.

According to history, Sultan Sallehuddin died in 1778 and his son Raja Ibrahim became the Sultan of Selangor and was known as Sultan Ibrahim Shah.

Sultan Ibrahim Shah named Raja Nala as the Raja Muda of Selangor. – Bernama