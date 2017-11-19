Teenager detained over alleged Facebook threat against Sarawak CM

KUCHING: Police detained a teenage boy on suspicion of posting a threat against Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Facebook today.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspect, aged 14, was taken to the Kuching district police headquarters by his father at 2.30pm after receiving news that police were closing in on the boy.

"Police had seized a mobile phone belonging to the suspect which was believed to have been used to upload the threatening posting. The teenager was released on police bail late this afternoon after his statement was recorded," he said in a statement here.

Dev said police had received seven reports lodged over the posting so far.

The case was being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he added. — Bernama