Terengganu has spent RM3m for flood preparations

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu has spent about RM3 million in preparing for floods this year, said State Secretary Datuk Wan Nawawi Wan Ismail.

Wan Nawawi, who is also Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) chairman, said the amount spent included for provision of the necessary facilities at the 553 flood evacuation centres in the state.

"All district officers, as chairman of the Disaster Management Committee in their respective districts, have also been instructed to ensure that all the relief centres in their jurisdiction have been fully equipped to ensure the comfort of flood victims," he told reporters after chairing the JPBNT meeting here today.

Wan Nawawi said he was also satisfied with the briefing on the flood preparations by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, and the Social Welfare Department.

He said flood relief supplies have been distributed to 142 forward bases and 20 mini depots across the state since last Oct 15, as part of the flood preparations in the state.

The supply is enough to cover the needs of 131,875 flood victims, but in the event of a bad flood lasting over a longer period, the state government would get the cooperation of supermarkets to deliver emergency supplies as their corporate social responsibility, he said.

A total of 171 officers and 2,698 rescue personnel, namely from the police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the People's Volunteer Corps will be on duty should floods hit the state. — Bernama