T'ganu gov't strongly opposes hotels discriminating Muslim women with headscarves

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government strongly opposed any hotels in the state which prohibits or discourages its Muslim women employees from wearing headscarves.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said he had instructed the local government authorities (PBT) to look into such cases, and if there was any hotel found to impose such a restriction, it would not be allowed to operate.

"Our country's official religion is Islam, and we respect other religions. So, do not restrict women employees from wearing the headscarf as a condition for them to work in hotels," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Terengganu Puteri Umno IT machinery, which was also attended by Puteri UMNO chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Terengganu Puteri Umno chief Erniesalwani Saidi and Terengganu Umno Youth chief Johari Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, Mas Ermieyati, who is also Deputy Tourism and Culture Minister, said Puteri Umno was strongly against any employer who did not allow Muslim women to wear headscarves to work. – Bernama