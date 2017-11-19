Two anglers reported mission in Tasik Raban

IPOH: Police today confirmed that two anglers who were fishing on a boat at the Raban Lake in Lenggong, yesterday, are missing after their boat capsized.

Gerik police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the two missing anglers have been identified as Muhammad Faliq Fadzil, 26, and Amirul Asyraf Abdullah, 24, from Taman Kuala Kangsar, Kuala Kangsar.

Ismail said the duo had rented a boat at Tropical Outdoor Pursuit Center at Tasik Raban, Lenggong and went out to fish in the Raban Lake near Kampung Kelantan at about 8am.

He said villagers found the capsized boat.

"The owner of the boat and the villagers launched a search and rescue operation but until 7pm last night, both the missing anglers could not be found.

The owner of the boat lodged a police report at the Lenggong police station at 8.35pm last night," he said in a statement, here today.

Ismail said a 22-member search and rescue team comprising the police, fire and rescue department was formed to carry out a search and rescue operation. – Bernama