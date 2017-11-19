Two unidentified bodies found in Pulau Kapas waters

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two unidentified bodies were found by fishermen separately in Pulau Kapas waters here today.

The fishermen found the first body clad only in a sports outfit at 4.6 nautical miles from Pulau Kapas and later contacted the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Operational Centre to inform about the discovery.

Director of Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. Maritime Captain Rahim Ramli said in a statement that an MMEA boat with five crew had been dispatched to the location.

The body was then taken to the Pulau Kambing MMEA jetty at 3 pm and handed over to the Marang police station for further action.

A few hours later, fishermen in a different location found another body and a maritime boat was sent to the location at about 5 pm.

Rahim urged members of the public who have missing family members to contact the operational centre or other police stations to help in the investigations into the discovery of both bodies. – Bernama