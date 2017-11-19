Umno branches urged to set up IT bureau

KOTA BARU: All Umno branches are urged to each set up an Information Technology bureau to counter the slander and lies spewed by the opposition.

Umno Malaysia IT bureau chairman, Datuk Ahmad Maslan said so far, such a bureau had only been set up at the central, state and divisional levels.

"This bureau is important, especially with the 14th general election approaching, to counter the opposition's propaganda besides channelling valid information from Umno and Barisan Nasional," he said after meeting the Pengkalan Chepa Umno division IT bureau committee, here, today.

Ahmad said with the general election approaching near, the opposition would be spewing more slander and lies to confuse the people so that they would hate Umno and the government.

He said such actions should be countered fast before the people could start believing the untruths.

He added that the dissemination of fake news should be reported to the Communications and Multimedia Commission for legal action to be taken against the perpetrators. — Bernama