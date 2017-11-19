Umno committed to assisting people at all times: Najib

PEKAN: While Umno is getting stronger and in a better position to serve the people, the opposition is in disarray as it is plagued by various problems between the coalition partners, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Umno president said the situation had enabled the party, through its machinery including the welfare bureau to continue going down to the people to help those in need across the country, especially the rural communities.

"We see the opposition now in a situation of 'kuchanala' (Kelantanese Malay word for disarray) but Umno remains strong and committed to helping the people in good times and bad times."

Najib said this when launching Phase 2 of the 'Umno Bantu Rakyat' (Umno Assists People) programme and 'Jom Simpan Bersama Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional' (Let's Save with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation) at the grounds of Kampung Tanjung Medang Mosque, here, today.

Also present at the event were Umno Malaysia welfare bureau chairman, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Bebar assemblyman, Mohamad Fakharuddin Mohd Arif.

Najib said for Umno, the needs and welfare of the people were always the priority, with the party's welfare bureau being the medium between the party and people.

"This party has served a lot in the nation's history since it took root 70 years ago. For Umno's continued strength and to remain relevant throughout, the policies of the government and party have also kept up with the times and these have brought encouraging results."

Najib, who is also the MP for Pekan, said while the government carried out many high-impact programmes in the urban areas, it did not mean that it forgot about the development and welfare of the rural people.

"We have implemented iconic projects like the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system in the Klang Valley so that the economy will become stronger because when the economy is stronger, the country will further develop.

"Hence, we can distribute the returns to the rural community and those in need. If the economy is not improving, we will have less revenue and when this happens, the government will have less means to help the poor. That's why we need to understand economic theory," he said.

At the event, 3,163 Year One pupils from 55 schools in the Pekan constituency and from low-income families (B40), received deposits totalling RM316,300 in the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i).

The Umno welfare bureau also handed out 2,000 kits to poor families from the constituency.