Umno Welfare Bureau committed to assisting the poor

PEKAN: The Umno Welfare Bureau is prepared to go to the ground to listen to people's problems as it is committed to helping the less fortunate, especially the rural community, said its chairman Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the bureau would continue to play its role as the party's frontliners in carrying out tasks and assisting the people regardless of race and political affiliation.

"So far we have implemented the Help the People programme in more than 30 areas and we are targeting to extend the programme to 60 parliamentary constituencies nationwide regardless (of) who are ruling these constituencies.

"Alhamdulillah the response so far had been encouraging and with the programme it proves that Umno is indeed created to help the general public," he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of Help the People and Let's Save Together with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) programmes by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at Kampung Tanjung Medang Mosque compounds, here today.

Also present was Bebar assemblyman Mohamad Fakharuddin Mohd Arif.

He said among activities implemented under the programme were home repairs for the poor, spectacle aid for the elderly, contribution towards National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i) savings account for Year One students, and donations to poor families.

At the ceremony, 3,163 Year One students of 55 schools in Pekan parliamentary constituency from low-income families, received a contribution of RM316,300 to be deposited into their SSPN-i savings accounts. — Bernama