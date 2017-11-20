Beaming essence

SHU Uemura's The Lightbulb Essence Essential-Oil-In Foundation is so perfect, you can hardly believe it, but it is indeed a true fact. Made to keep your skin hydrated for 24 hours with natural coverage and protected while looking impeccable. The 1st ever essential-oil-in liquid foundation is infused with five botanical oils that permeates the skin with softness, radiating your complexion with a healthy glow. It is said that just in two weeks of use, your skin appear to be smoother and healthier even without make-up. Fortified with SPF 45 PA+++, the foundation strives in the harsh city climate against UVA/UVB by providing an impressive dual protection.