Best in show

New from Acer ... models with (above, from left) the Acer Swift 3 as well as the Spin 5 lapyops; and (right) the XR382CQK curved monitor.

ACER MALAYSIA recently showcased five new products for the Malaysian market.

They comprise a slim laptop, a convertible laptop, a wide display, a projector with a special blue light filter, and a slim all-in-one PC.

The new model laptop, the Acer Spin 5, comes in three variants, all featuring the new 8th Gen Intel processor, full high-definition displays, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM.

The 13.3in convertible variants, which feature Intel Core i5, and Core i7 processors, are priced at RM3,599 and RM4,399 respectively.

At RM4,999 is the 15.6in model of the Acer Spin 5, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, and an additional 1TB HDD.

For fans of slim and stylish, yet capable laptops, there is the new Acer Swift 3, available now for RM4,299.

The new model comes in either stellar blue or steel grey, and features the new 8th Gen Intel Core, a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, and a 15.6in screen with a touted 10 hours of battery life.

For those looking for something visually impressive, the Acer XR382CQK is the brand's first 37.5in IPS wide 2300R curved monitor, with a 21:9 widescreen ratio and UltraWide QHD+ display.

In simple terms, it is Acer's first high-resolution curved display with viewing angles up to 178°, and capable of 3840x1600 resolution.

Features of the new display include FreeSync for gamers as well as picture-in-picture, picture-by-picture, and daisy-chain modes for productivity.

These modes let users put multiple inputs into one display, or to connect multiple displays to create a larger screen.

The Acer XR382CQK also has 100% RGB colour range, built-in 7W speakers, and a built-in USB 3.0 hub.

The price tag for this ultra-wide curved monitor is RM4,999.

Acer also introduced its first line of projectors that are equipped with Acer's Blulight Shield, a feature that lowers the emission of blue light, which is said to be harmful to the eyes.

Known as the P series, the projectors are the P1350WL (RM2,199), P1250 (RM1,899), and P1150 (RM1,599).

The differences in the models are in the ANSI lumens, or the brightness of the projection, and projection resolution.

Finally, Acer also introduced the Aspire C22-860 all-in-one PC. With a price tag of RM2,399, this desktop will only be available in mid-November.

Inside its slim borderless design is the 7th Generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Both memory and storage can be upgraded accordingly.

Except for the Acer Aspire C22, all other devices introduced are currently available from authorised Acer retailers.