CCM Duopharma Biotech shares rise after announcing 80% jump in Q3 earnings

PETALING JAYA: CCM Duopharma Biotech Bhd's share price rose 1.36% this morning after its earnings jumped 80% for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017.

At 11.06am, its share price rose 1.36% or 3 sen to RM2.23 with a total of 78,900 shares traded. Its share price gained 1 sen or 0.5% to RM2.20 on Friday on some 30,000 shares traded.

During the quarter, the group’s net profit rose 79.9% to RM11.41 million against RM6.34 million in the previous corresponding period, underpinned by lower operating cost and increased demand from the public health sector.

Revenue for the quarter under review increased 43.7% from RM80.3 million to RM115.38 million.

Its nine-month net profit expanded 63.9% from RM18.69 million to RM30.62 million on the back of a 48.9% rise in revenue from RM238.91 million to RM355.73 million.