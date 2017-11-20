Employer threatens man with nude photo (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: Thirty-year-old "Lee" (not his real name) was desperate as he had just lost his job due to the major floods on Sept 15 before he chanced upon an advertisement on Facebook seeking local tour guides last month.

He decided to apply - out of desperation to get a good paying job - and was coaxed into snapping a nude photo of himself and sending it via messager to his prospective new employer, who only went by the name of David.

Lee was asked to pay RM700 as a deposit so he would qualify as a tour guide to "escort" male companions to places of interests in Penang.

He was then informed to meet his first client in George Town in October, but to his disappointment, the client did not show up.

Upset, Lee called David and demanded an answer as well as the return of his deposit of RM700, but David clarified that the amount was for a processing fee, before he apologised on behalf of the client, who was not present during the first encounter.

David then called back later to notify Lee that the first customer did not show up because he first needed to see a naked photograph of Lee.

Feeling desperate as he had already deposited the RM700, Lee complied and sent a photograph of himself naked via messager to David.

On Nov 2, Lee received another call by David, who apparently asked the former an addition of RM600 to find a new client for him.

Sensing something amiss, Lee challenged David back, saying he plans to lodge a police report and to return both his earlier deposit of RM700 and the private photograph.

But David had apparently laughed at the suggestion, threatening Lee that if he did not fork out the RM600, he would upload the naked photograph of Lee on all social media platforms including Facebook.

On Nov 6, Lee lodged a police report before raising his grievances with the Penang MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau here.

The bureau chairperson Gui Guat Lye and his deputy Tan Eng Hin called for a press conference with the aim of informing people not to be easily duped by online advertising and promises, especially from strangers.