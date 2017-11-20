- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Game changer
Posted on 20 November 2017 - 09:56am
LIKE a lot of things, we love to have it our way; customised to our needs and purpose, and conveniently Innisfree has gotten a unique customisable upgrade with its personalised magnetic make-up palette. The My Style, My Palette really is the game changer for make-up fans. It allows you to consolidate all your favourite make-up essentials from shimmery eyeshadow to golden highlighter, all packed within the pocket-sized palette – perfect for mid-day touch up. From a large 137 colour spectrum to choose from, you might need the 18 modules My Palette Case. It is also available in four and eight modules.