LIKE a lot of things, we love to have it our way; customised to our needs and purpose, and conveniently Innisfree has gotten a unique customisable upgrade with its personalised magnetic make-up palette. The My Style, My Palette really is the game changer for make-up fans. It allows you to consolidate all your favourite make-up essentials from shimmery eyeshadow to golden highlighter, all packed within the pocket-sized palette – perfect for mid-day touch up. From a large 137 colour spectrum to choose from, you might need the 18 modules My Palette Case. It is also available in four and eight modules.