AS part of its Corporate Social Responsibility 2017 programme, Casio Malaysia (M) Sdn Bhd and its authorised distributor, Marco Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd together with Ti-Ratana Welfare Society, launched their "Turn-in Your Used Watch For A Good Cause" Campaign, an initiative that aims to light up the lives of the underprivileged.

The Ti-Ratana Welfare Society is a community service society set up in the spirit of compassion to both serve and provide shelter, education and care to the underprivileged members of the community. It is also a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and non-denominational organisation offering a wide scope of community services.

The "Turn-in Your Used Watch For A Good Cause" Campaign kicked-off with Casio Malaysia and Marco Corporation dropping off 50 Casio watches into a collection box which will be made available at more than 60 participating outlets nationwide.

The campaign mechanics is simple. Anybody who has an old but fully functioning Casio watch which they might have considered to discard, can instead choose to do a good deed by heading over to any G-Factory and participating watch outlets to donate their timepiece. At the end of the campaign, all donated pieces will first be checked by Marco Corporation's Service Centre to ensure all the watches are fully functioning before making their way as gifts to a select list of welfare and children's homes under the Ti-Ratana Welfare Society.

To reward donors for this act of kindness, they will receive a set of three vouchers to be redeemed on their next watch purchase. The values of the vouchers are RM100 off for purchase above RM300, RM200 off for purchase above RM700 and RM300 off for purchase above RM1,000.

"This campaign has given us an opportunity to team up with the Ti-Ratana Welfare Society whose mission and values we firmly believe in. We hope to raise awareness and involve our customers in the joys of giving back to the underprivileged when they become a part of this campaign," said Tezuka Itsuro, Managing Director of Casio Malaysia.

Ti-Ratana Welfare Society's Founder and Advisor, Datuk K Sri Dhammaratana, Chief High Priest of Malaysia said, "We are so grateful and fortunate to partner with Casio Malaysia in such a meaningful way. All the watches collected through the generosity and kind contributions of their customers will truly make a difference in brightening up the lives of the underprivileged which is completely in keeping with our society's motto, 'Lift a Hand, Light A Heart.'"

SJ Ong, Executive Director of Marco Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, Casio Malaysia's authorised distributor said, "Our collective mission is turning the clock forward to a brighter future with the little things we can do to better the lives of others."