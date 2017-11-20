IOI Corp shares fall despite jump in Q1 earnings

PETALING JAYA: IOI Corp Bhd's share price fell 0.45% this morning despite announcing a three-fold jump in earnings for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2017.

At 11.04am, its share price fell 0.45% or 2 sen to RM4.42 with a total of 551,900 shares traded. The stock closed unchanged at RM4.44 on Friday, with some 1.54 million shares changing hands.

The group’s net profit for the quarter jumped over three times to RM360 million from RM104.8 million a year ago, driven by net forex translation gain on foreign currency denominated borrowings as well as lower fair value loss on derivative financial instruments from the resource-based manufacturing segment.

Revenue, however, declined 5.3% from RM2.33 billion to RM2.21 billion.