JDT part ways with Argentine duo Cabrera, Guerra

KUALA LUMPUR: Super League and Malaysia Cup champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) today announced the departure of its Argentine stalwarts Gonzalo Cabrera and Gabriel Guerra but no specific reason was given for their exit although both were instrumental in JDT's double victory.

The exit of the duo was announced by JDT sports director Martin Prest in a statement issued through the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook which is the JDT's official Facebook, today.

Both Argentines had signed for JDT last December.

"We would like to express our thanks to Gonzalo Cabrera and Gabriel Guerra. The Johor Darul Ta'zim FC door is always open for them and we are confident that they will be part of the club in the future. Both of them are very professional on and off the pitch and we are lucky to have them as part of the JDT project.

"Thank you and congratulations for helping JDT win the Super League and Malaysia Cup. Thank you and all the best to Gonzalo Cabrera and Gabriel Guerra," Prest was quoted as saying in the latest entry posted in JDT's official Facebook page.

Cabrera and Guerra have been instrumental in the JDT squad under coach Ulisses Morais this season and played key roles in the 2-0 win over Kedah in the Malaysia Cup final. — Bernama