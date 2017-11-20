KJ takes Hsien Loong to task over latter's remark on Pulau Batu Puteh sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin took Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to task over the latter's comment on Malaysia's latest bid to challenge Singapore's sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh.

Khairy said the comments made by Lee were "irresponsible" and "could damage the good ties" between the two neighbours.

Last Sunday, Lee said Malaysia's decision to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to reinterpret and revise the judgment over Pulau Batu Puteh "may have something to do" with the 14th General Elections due by August next year.

"It is very easy to gain political support by making accusations about other countries as Lee has done with his statement made during the PAP party convention.

"However unlike him, Malaysia always takes a serious view of issues of sovereignty and not just for political support for elections or political conventions only," Khairy said in a statement.

Khairy, who is also the Youth and Sports Minister added that Malaysia was merely exercising its right to apply to revise the ICJ's decision.

He added the application was based on the discovery of new facts in the national archives of the United Kingdom in August last year.

"As a sovereign country, Malaysia has submitted its application (to revise) on Feb 2, 2017, based on the facts through three documents from the United Kingdom national archives," he said.