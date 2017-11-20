Malaysia’s top CPO producer stepping up efforts for CSPO recognition

SANDAKAN: Malaysia’s top crude palm oil producing (CPO) state Sabah, is stepping up efforts to pool together its large number of plantation smallholders to achieve economies of scale and efficiency in full compliance of the Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO) by 2025, under a jurisdictional programme.

Non-governmental organisation Forever Sabah board chair and chief executive facilitator Cynthia Ong said it is unable to ascertain the exact number of smallholders in the state, but believes there are easily 100,000 smallholders.

A jurisdictional certification steering committee was formed in 2016 to spur Sabah, the first state in the world to adopt CSPO that is certified by the international standards of the Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). The committee will look into the issue of smallholders, sort out land issues, as well as to lower the cost of smallholders to obtain certification and to increase yield and income.

Sabah Forestry Department chief conservator of forests Datuk Sam Mannan said Sabah remains committed to pursue CSPO by 2025 to be relevant to the market and is not against the local Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, which will be made mandatory by the end of 2019.

“We chose what we think is best. We’ve chosen RSPO long before we talked about MSPO. MSPO can carry on, we’re not against any system that improves performance and work on the ground, but in the end, we decide what we want. This is our land, our rights, our hard work, our failures and our successes,” said Sam.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC) had expressed concern over the Sabah Forestry Department’s decision to seek the RSPO certification, instead of the MSPO, explaining that RSPO is a business-to-business arrangement and voluntary in nature.

MSPO is a national certification scheme developed taking into account domestic laws and regulations, and best practices relating to sustainable production of palm oil.

According to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Sabah is the top crude palm oil (CPO)-producing state in Malaysia with a production volume of 4.21 million tonnes or 26% of the country’s CPO production for the first 10 months of 2017.

Social enterprise Wild Asia field coordinator for Sabah, Burhanuddin Ismail said it act as a group manager for smallholders to obtain RSPO certification via a group certification scheme under the Wild Asia Group Scheme (WAGS).

WAGS is a programme created to support independent producers to improve their practices. It has 798 smallholder members who are RSPO-certified, mostly in Sabah.

He said it is a challenge to group these smallholders together, as they are scattered in terms of location, while some of them are illiterate, making documentation and adoption of new methods difficult. – by Ee Ann Nee