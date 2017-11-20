Man gets 7 years for robbing Chinese national after inviting her for sexual tryst

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to seven years in jail and three strokes of the rotan by a Sessions Court here for hurting a Chinese national during a robbery after he was invited to a sexual tryst.

Didi Khairul Salleh Abuzar, 21, admitted to hurting Wu Keying from China while robbing her at a unit in Bangunan Wisma Indah in Wangsa Maju at 6.15am on Sept 30.

He was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt while committing a robbery.

According to the facts of the case, Didi accepted Wu's invitation to have sex with her at her home.

While in her room, he took out a knife with the intention of robbing her of her belongings instead.

This caused her to scream for help and a scuffle ensued.

Wu was eventually stabbed in her abdomen and hand, and lost consciousness as a result.

The accused then tried to make a dash away from the scene but ended up being trapped inside the house as the grille was locked. making it easier for the police to arrest him.

Didi who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency.

"I have to take care of my sick mother at home. I ask for a second chance. I am remorseful of my actions and promise not to commit crime again," he said.

DPP Kamarul Aris Kamalluddin, however, asked the court to mete out a heavy sentence as the accused had committed a serious offence.

Sessions Court judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah then passed the sentence and ordered for the jail time to run from the date of arrest.