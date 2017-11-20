Matte gala

PUCKER up your lips and pout because we love a self-empowered women in disguise within a liquefying lipstick. Fronted by it girl Bella Hadid, NARS has finally hopped onto the liquefying matte lipstick caravan that has already taken off seasons ago, but this time around with potency and precision. Built for lasting comfort throughout the day, the Powermatte Lip Pigment is highly opaque yet delivers a velvety veneer and feels truly weightless on the lips. From sultry shades like Burnished Rose to gothy ones like Deep Mulberry and Pitch Black, the powermatte series is available in 20 lip-sealing shades.