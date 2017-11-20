Mechanic charged with concealment of more than RM50,000 belonging to someone else

KUALA LUMPUR: A mechanic was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with helping to conceal more than RM56,000 belonging to someone else by depositing the money into his bank account.

Siau Yoke Min, 49, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman.

Siau was charged with dishonestly concealing the property belonging to one Soh Hao Yee, 22,by banking in the money, totalling RM56,500, into his CIMB account at the Sri Petaling branch Public Bank in Brickfields here on Nov 5 and 6 last year.

He was charged under Section 424 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to five years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Siau, who was unrepresented, was not allowed bail and the court set Dec 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim prosecuted.

In another Magistrate's Court, Siau and two friends – tour agent Kamarulzaman Md Noh, 39, and salesman ,Lau Chee Chong, 39 – were jointly charged with attempting to cheat one Ooi Eng Beng, 42, by using an identity card belonging to one Su Ho Siang, 39, which they knew was fake, for purchase of a telephone at Harvey Norman.

All of them pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at Kondominium Residensi M, Jalan Ampang here, at 12.15am last Nov 5.

The charge, under Section 417 /511 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 118 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin set Dec 27 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor K.Vasugi prosecuted, while the three accused were unrepresented. — Bernama