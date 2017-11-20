Naivety of ‘Macau scam’ victims baffling

PETALING JAYA: Police are puzzled why victims of the so-called "Macau scams" do not refer to the nearest police station or bank authorities before parting with their money.

"These scammers use several ways to fool victims. Do not panic and blindly follow instructions given by the caller without first calling the police or financial institutions.

"If every person verifies these calls with the nearest police station or bank, the scammers would go out of business," Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor told reporters after disposing of illegal gambling computer units at Ara Damansara police station here today.

His call comes following a growing number of cases where people were fooled by callers claiming to be from financial institutions or local enforcement agencies.

Mazlan said the state has recorded 228 cases so far this year with losses amounting to RM7 million.

In 2016, the state recorded some 213 Macau Scam cases with losses amounting to RM17 million.

The scammers usually call a victim pretending to be police personnel saying that the victim's family member had been arrested but a payment can secure the person's release.

According to Mazlan, this modus operandi known as spoofing is a technique where a caller will communicate using a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

He advised that the public always be aware of unknown numbers trying to contact them and not to fall for it.

Meanwhile, during the event, Mazlan said police will dispose RM2.3 million worth of computer units modified into gambling machines and 41 simulators.

Mazlan said police had obtained a court order to destroy the 3,885 units of gambling machines which were confiscated in anti-illegal gambling operation last year.

A total of 628 successful raids were carried out from January to Oct last year.

Meanwhile, police are in the midst of tracing the victim involved in a case where a recording of her conversation with a vernacular school teacher demanding for sex with her daughter went viral on social media.

"The probe is ongoing and we are heading to it (tracing the victim). I can't divulge anything at the moment," he said.

The man teaches at a primary school in Bestari Jaya and was also an MIC branch leader in Kuala Selangor, but tendered his resignation from the party soon after being reprimanded by the party's leaders.

The demands made by the man were caught in the audio file recorded by the student's mother on her cell phone.