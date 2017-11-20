- Local
Natural radiance
Posted on 20 November 2017 - 09:56am
WE want a fuss free primer that works wonder; thanks to the newly formulated "Light Catching System" technology developed by Sisley Paris, Instant Éclat illuminates the skin like a halo. Upon application, the primer is effective both immediately and in the long term, while its four active skincare ingredients hydrates the face, restores plumpness and ultimately improves the skin's vitality; revealing the complexion's natural radiance. Its evanescent texture glides on and becomes one with the skin, resulting in a satin finish that feels like silk.