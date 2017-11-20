New Moto phones with some nifty features

LENOVO MOBILE and Motorola Mobility ­recently announced the availability of the Moto G5S Plus and the Moto X4 in Malaysia. And like previous Moto phones, these new models deliver premium features at an affordable price.

The Moto G5S Plus comes with a full metal build, a 5.5in IPS LCD Full HD screen, dual 13MP rear cameras and an 8MP wide-angle f2.0 front camera with LED flash, all at a price tag of just RM999.

Running a lightly-customised Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the brains of this Android smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 4GB of memory and 32GB of expandable storage.

Powering it all is a 3,000mAh battery that can deliver six hours of power with a 15-minute charge.

Because its camera is a dual-camera system with one lens shooting in colour and the other in black-and-white, the Moto G5S Plus can produce good-looking blurred background shots.

This is in addition to the selective colouring feature, which lets users pick a colour and leave the rest of the picture in black-and-white, and replace the background of a subject.

There are also two new Moto Experience features built into the Moto G5S Plus. The Night Display dims the screen and reduces the amount of blue light, while Quick Reply lets users reply to messages without unlocking the phone.

The Moto G5S Plus is available now in lunar grey and blush gold.

Meanwhile, the Moto X4's glossy glass sandwich design makes it a standout, but does not outshine its set of features.

The Moto X4, like the G5S Plus, also has dual rear cameras – a 12MP f2.0, and an 8MP ultra-wide f2.2 rear cameras.

This is paired with 16MP f2.0 camera that touts a manual mode and an adaptive low-light mode which drops the camera's resolution in favour of improved lighting.

New to the Moto X4 is the Landmark Detection feature that searches for information on landmarks you take photos of and Face Filters that add more fun to your selfies.

The IP68-rated water-resistant phone looks gorgeous, and so does its 5.2in full high-definition display.

The device is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor that is paired with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage.

Its power source is a 3,000mAh battery that features the same TurboPower charger as the G5S Plus.

The Moto X4 is available in super black and sterling blue for RM1,899.

Both phones are available now at Motorola brand stores, authorised retailers, and Motorola's official e-store on Lazada.