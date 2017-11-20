New Triton and ASX variants

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has officially introduced two new variants to its existing lineup – Triton VGT AT Premium and limited-edition ASX Adventure.

“The Triton VGT AT Premium is made to cater for those with an active lifestyle but desire an affordable pick-up truck for daily usage. It has new design 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seats and reverse camera with guidelines and is priced at RM116,300, with five years or 200,000km warranty. The Triton family now comes with six variants and priced affordably to cater for all customers.”

The limited-edition ASX Adventure, meanwhile, is limited to 60 units only. It comes with refreshed exterior such as new front grille, new rear bumper garnish, and side door and fender garnish with new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior wise, it comes with a signature Sporty Blue lining accents on the door trim and leather seats. The ASX Adventure also comes with aluminium pedals and air vent rings for a sportier touch in the cabin.

Price? RM123, 988.00 in Sporty Blue Metallic (only) and comes with five years warranty package with unlimited mileage.

“In conjunction with the year-end holidays, MMM is offering customers cash bonuses up to RM11,000 for selected ASX variants and RM8,000 for selected Triton variants for bookings and registrations made before Dec 31.”

* On-the-road price without insurance, GST inclusive, for Peninsular Malaysia.