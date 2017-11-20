Pakatan registration delay due to issues involving DAP, PPBM: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: The registration of Pakatan Harapan (PH) under the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has hit a snag due to issues involving both DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, today.

Following a brief meeting with the Home Ministry's secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim, today, to inquire on the registration status of the Opposition coalition, Mahathir expressed his disappointment that the matter was not conveyed sooner to PH by RoS.

It is learnt that the issues involving PPBM are with regards to its annual general meeting (AGM) while for DAP it is related to the results of its recently concluded central executive committee (CEC) election which has yet to be submitted to the RoS.

"Such matters need to be addressed to PH sooner so that we can immediately rectify it.

"We do not want a situation where the status of Pakatan Harapan is suddenly informed one week before the General Election.

"That would only set us backwards," he told reporters following the meeting at the Home Ministry, here, today.

MORE TO FOLLOW