Pakatan registration delay due to issues involving DAP, PPBM: Mahathir (Update)

PUTRAJAYA: The registration of Pakatan Harapan (PH) under the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has hit a snag due to issues involving both DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, today.

Following a brief meeting with the Home Ministry's secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim to inquire on the registration status of the Opposition coalition, Mahathir expressed his disappointment that the matter was not conveyed sooner to PH by RoS.

It is learnt that the issues involving PPBM are with regards to its quorum during the annual general meeting (AGM)s at branch and division levels while for DAP it is related to the results of its recently concluded central executive committee (CEC) election which has yet to be submitted to the RoS.

"Such matters need to be addressed to PH sooner so that we can immediately rectify it. We have no intention of objecting or causing problems to the government," said Mahathir.

"We do not want a situation where (Pakatan Harapan's status) is suddenly informed one or two weeks before (the General Election).

"That would only set us backwards," he added, following the meeting at the Home Ministry, here, yesterday.

Also present during the meeting were PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and newly elected DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai.