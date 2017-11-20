Police arrest taxi drivers for gambling in S'wak

MIRI: Taxi drivers were among 45 individuals arrested by the police in raids on illegal gambling conducted statewide from Nov 13 to 19.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Dev Kumar said six taxi drivers were arrested in a raid conducted by Sibu CID at a taxi stand at Khoo Peng Loong Road for gambling in a public place. A pack of cards, cash amounting to RM185 was seized during the raid.

"The 45 individuals arrested, aged between 16 and 69, included one foreigner, and 33 were males while the rest females," he said in a statement today.

Apart from illegal gambling, Dev said, the police raided two cock-fighting pits in Saratok in Betong Division and Tatau in Bintulu Division in the same period.

"All those arrested are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Ordinance 1962," he added. – Bernama