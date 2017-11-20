Prices of fish, vegetables have gone up by 300%: CAP

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers' Association of Penang (CAP) urged the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) and the Lembaga Pemasaran Pertanian Persekutuan (Fama) to take immediate action to reduce the prices of vegetables, fruits and fish as a study has shown that prices have increased by up to 300% within a week.

CAP president S. M. Mohamed Idris said it was reported on Nov 15, that the increase in prices was due to a shortage of the said items due to the rainy spell over the past weeks.

He said the price of ladies finger had gone up by 100%, from RM6 to RM12; long beans by 65% from RM3.60 to RM6; Sawi from RM3.50 to RM6; brinjal from (RM1.80 to RM4.50); tomato (RM3.50 to RM5); daun bawang (RM3 to RM12) and daun sup (RM3 to RM11).

"Since the rainy spell has not eased, Malaysia need to stop exporting fish and vegetables to other countries and instead serve the local demand until the rainy season is over," he said in a statement here today.

Mohamed Idris also urged the KPDNKK enforcement unit to investigate the sharp rise in prices as the increase in prices has resulted in hardship to the poor and low income group.

"CAP has repeatedly urged Fama to control the marketing and distribution of vegetables but our calls have fallen on deaf ears. Rising prices can have a serious effect in the diet of the low income group as food intake will be compromised due to the increase in prices of such products," he said. — Bernama