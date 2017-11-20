Prison for ex-nursery worker who slapped, pinched toddler

KUALA LUMPUR: A former nursery worker was sentenced to six months in jail by the High Court here today for slapping the cheek and pinching the nose of a toddler aged one year and seven months because he refused to drink his milk.

Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah meted out the punishment to Nur Fadilah Mohamad Mas Sari, 23, after allowing the prosecution's appeal against the inadequate sentence of RM6,000 fine in default five months handed down by the magistrate's court.

The judge who also maintained the fine, which had earlier been paid by the woman, said the punishment was not only meant to serve as a lesson to her but as a deterrent to other babysitters.

On March 10, 2017, magistrate Rahni Kartini Abdul Rahim imposed the fine on Nur Fadilah after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Nur Fadilah committed the offence at Wangsa Maju here at 2.30pm on April 14, 2016, as charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a fine of not more than RM20,000 or jail not exceeding 10 years or both, on conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant who is also the child's father came to know about the woman's action after being informed by his ex-wife who had fetched their son from the nursery.

The two of them then went to the nursery and viewed the CCTV recording which showed the woman hitting the child.

When the child's father questioned Nur Fadilah, she denied and then admitted she could not control her anger when the toddler refused to drink his milk.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas while the woman, by counsel Zamani Mokhtar. — Bernama