Robbers dump injured elderly woman on road shoulder in crash-and-rob case

KAJANG: Robbers crashed into a 67-year-old woman's car and relieved her of her valuables before dumping her by a road shoulder in Bandar Baru Bangi on Sunday.

As she laid injured and unconscious by the roadside in Section 3, the robbers took over the wheels of her grey Mini Cooper and fled the scene.

Kajang deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said the victim was driving not far from her house and on arriving at a road shoulder, an unidentified car behind her crashed into her car at about 9.40pm.

He said the woman fell unconscious after she suffered facial and head injuries due to the impact of the crash.

Mohd Sabri said the robbers stepped out of their car and stole the woman's valuables before carrying her out of her Mini Cooper and leaving her by the roadside.

A robber then drove off the victim's car.

A neighbour who later spotted the woman lying on the road shoulder in a semi-conscious state took her to a private hospital for treatment before alerting her family.

Mohd Sabri said the woman was later transferred to the Serdang Hospital where she received stitches for her wounds on her head and mouth.

He said the victim's son-in-law lodged a police report on being informed of the case by a neighbour.

Mohd Sabri said a hunt for the robbers was launched soon after and those with information on the case should contact the nearest police station.