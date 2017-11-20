Stability key to progress in life

MOST people are undecided, ­apprehensive, and dependent on others. This situation does not allow anybody to enjoy life.

Take for example if your neighbour is unhappy and disturbed. You won't have a safe or pleasant life living next to that person.

To be stable takes immense ­alertness. A great challenge to a less stable mind is insult.

When we are doing our best and someone pushes us, it is the last straw and we topple. When we are not doing our best, it is even worse.

The more forceful challenges that come our way are like hailstones ­chipping away at our heart.

Stability at its deepest is flying free of everything, humbly accepting praise, but also having two feet firmly planted on the ground.

Above all, stability comes from understanding that while we should remain level-headed, life is full of ups and downs.

When praise is offered, we ­become free and light, and then ready to start again fresh, ­unprejudiced, and never smug.

When insult is thrown at us, we have to become anchored in wisdom so that we can think deeply, and surface with a solution.

Reflection cannot be seen in ­boiling water; similarly, solutions cannot be seen with a disturbed mind.

Human life can be enjoyed only when there is stability. It is a ­prerequisite for progress. ­

Circumstances will toss me around with unexpected twists and turns. But once I have learnt to generate my own stable happiness and peace, there is nothing I cannot handle.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.