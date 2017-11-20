- Local
Supermax to see lens contribution in 2H19
Posted on 20 November 2017 - 03:09pm
SUBANG JAYA: Supermax Corp Bhd expects its contact lens business to contribute positively to the group by the second half of 2019.
Group managing director Datuk Seri Stanley Thai said it aims to be the top five contact lens player in the world with a minimum capacity of 1 billion lens in 10 years.
Its current Sungai Buloh manufacturing plant produces 70 million lens a year at present.
Thai said a new contact lens manufacturing headquarters will be built in Malaysia in three years.