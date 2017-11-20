Mon, Nov 20, 2017

Supermax to see lens contribution in 2H19

Posted on 20 November 2017 - 03:09pm

Ee Ann Nee
SUBANG JAYA: Supermax Corp Bhd expects its contact lens business to contribute positively to the group by the second half of 2019.

Group managing director Datuk Seri Stanley Thai said it aims to be the top five contact lens player in the world with a minimum capacity of 1 billion lens in 10 years.

Its current Sungai Buloh manufacturing plant produces 70 million lens a year at present.

Thai said a new contact lens manufacturing headquarters will be built in Malaysia in three years.