Temporarily closure of Penang Bridge on Nov 26

PETALING JAYA:The Penang Bridge will be temporarily closed on Nov 26 for the Penang Bridge International Marathon 2017.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS), in a statement, said the bridge will be closed from between 12am and 10am to make way for the event.

PLUS advises the public to use the 24 hours ferry services or the Sultan Abdul Halim Muad'zam Shah Bridge (Second Penang Bridge) as alternatives to commute in or out of the island.

The highway concessionaire also advises the public to follow all on-site instructions during the bridge closure.

"The bridge will be operating as usual upon completion of the event. PLUS thanks all highway users for their cooperation," read the statement.