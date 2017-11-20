TLDM, APMM rescue fishing boat harassed by ship

BERUAS: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued a local fishing boat which was said to have been harassed by a foreign maritime enforcement agency about 70 nautical miles north west of Pulau Pangkor, on Wednesday.

RMN Western Armada Command Headquarters Operations Chief Of Staff Capt Azman Rabani said his side received a report about the incident through the Maritime Community Safety Awareness Application (K3M) at around 12pm on the day of the incident.

He said the KD Kasturi vessel and a Super Lynx helicopter were dispatched to the location and arrived at 1.30pm and found the abandoned boat drifting.

"An inspection revealed that the boat's engine had broken down. The owner of the boat was contacted and he confirmed that the three crew and a Thai skipper had boarded another local fishing boat after they encountered problems," he told a media conference at a fishing jetty here today.

Azman said the operation which also involved an APMM Bombardier CL 415 aircraft then towed the fishing boat back to a fishing platform in Pantai Remis.

Meanwhile, boat owner Khor Hooi Chin said he was informed by the skipper of a passing fishing boat that his boat had suffered a break down.

He said he contacted the Malaysian authorities via the K3M application before his boat, which was in the waters in the area for the past three days, was rescued and towed back.

"I am thankful for the efficiency of RMN and MMEA which acted promptly as otherwise my boat would have been towed to the territorial waters of a neighbouring country.

"In fact, my crew told me they saw from a distance several individuals from a foreign vessel boarding and ransacking the drifting boat for about 30 minutes before leaving," he added. — Bernama