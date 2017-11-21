2017 Flower and Orchid Fiesta opens in Negri Sembilan tomorrow

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will be organising the 2017 Flower and Orchid Fiesta at the Community and Caravan Market (Pakar), Paroi, at Km12, Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah near here from tomorrow until Nov 26.

State Fama deputy director Mohd Zaidi Ahmad said the fiesta held for the second time was aimed at providing the space and opportunities for entrepreneurs and traders in the floriculture and nursery sector to market and promote their products to consumers directly.

"This fiesta will display 600 types of orchid plants, various flower and ornamental plants, fruit tree seedlings, herbal as well as various food plants, fertilizers and plant seeds. There will be 24 lots involving 12 entrepreneurs and companies participating in the fiesta," he said here today.

He said the Negri Sembilan Fama Business Unit would also be involved in the sales of fruit seedlings such as musang king durian, 101 durian, montong durian, pandan coconut, honey jackfruit, various types of mangoes, soursop, lime, mangosteen, rambutan and many others.

He said the other stalls would also be selling fresh fruits such as durians (musang king, 101, D24 and red prawn), rambutans, honey jackfruits, pineapples, sweet maize and vegetables.

"Other agro-based products on sales included lemang periuk kera (lemang in pitcher plant), stingless bee honey, juices and drinks, rendang maman, Sarawak layered cake and so on. We will also have four agricultural caravans selling kebab, roast chicken, keropok lekor and coconut water," he said.

The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) will also be selling fresh and frozen fish under the Q Fish brand on Nov 22 and 23 at special prices. — Bernama