50 dilapidated schools in Sarawak repaired via IBS approach

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifty school redevelopment projects in Sarawak have been implemented through the Industrialised Building System (IBS), the Dewan Rakyat was told.

The Education Ministry in a written reply said the number involved 20 projects in 2016 and 30 projects in 2017.

"In addition, 109 dilapidated schools in Sarawak have been restored using allocations channeled by the Education Ministry and implemented by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister's Department," he said when replying to Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (BN-Bintulu) on measures taken by the ministry to assist such schools in Sarawak, especially in Bintulu.

The ministry added among schools that were repaired in Bintulu are Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Tisang, Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu 18 and Sekolah Kebangsaan Tatau. — Bernama